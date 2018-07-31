 
No winner for $2.92 million McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 7/31/2018 8:45 PM
Like every other recent Tuesday, ticket buyers poured into McHenry VFW Post 4600 when it opened at 11 a.m. for the 8 p.m. Queen of Hearts drawing.

And like every other Tuesday, the top prize went unclaimed.

The grand prize before taxes was $2.92 million, and had the person with the right raffle ticket correctly guessed where the Queen of Hearts was, they would have made 60 percent of that -- a cool $1.75 million before taxes.

But the card picked by the woman whose raffle ticket was selected, who was not among the hundreds who packed the VFW hall, was a king of spades, so the game will go on next week.

The game is based on a shuffled deck of standard playing cards and two jokers that are placed in numbered envelopes and arranged in rows on a board.

Cards that have been selected by drawing winners but aren't the elusive queen of hearts are turned face up. Fourteen envelopes remained Tuesday. There will be 13 next Tuesday.

