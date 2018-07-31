Multiple vehicles, mailboxes in Schaumburg vandalized

Schaumburg police are warning residents and soliciting information about several cases of vandalism to vehicles and mailboxes that occurred in the village overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

The vehicles involved had been spray-painted, while the damaged curbside mailboxes were smashed, Schaumburg police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said.

There were at least eight reports that were likely related, and a couple more that may have been related, she said.

The reports were generally south of Schaumburg Road in the areas of Summit Drive and Meacham Road.

Though she couldn't say for certain that all the damaged vehicles had been parked on the street, often vehicles parked there are more likely to be affected by vandalism than those parked in driveways, she said. Police are advising residents to park in their driveways if possible.

Anyone with information about these recent vandalism cases -- including possible video footage -- is asked to call the Schaumburg Police Department's Investigations Division at (847) 882-3534.

People calling from within Schaumburg can simply dial 311 and ask to be connected to the Investigations Division.