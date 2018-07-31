Des Plaines priest among survivors of Aeromexico plane crash

Rescue workers and firefighters are seen at the site where an Aeromexico airliner has suffered an "accident" in a field Tuesday near the airport of Durango, Mexico. Civil Defense Office of Durango Photo via AP

The Very Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, director of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines

MEXICO CITY -- A Des Plaines priest was among 103 people on an Aeromexico airliner that crashed shortly after taking off in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday, but the state's governor said there were no deaths in the accident and in fact many passengers walked off the plane under their own power.

The Very Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, director of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, was on the flight but is OK, the Archdiocese of Chicago said Tuesday evening.

"He sustained some injuries but we are grateful to learn he is alert and resting," the archdiocese said in a statement.

The civil defense office of Durango state said the plane came down in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango. The office published photos of a smoking but seemingly relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field.

Lines of ambulances were waiting at the accident site. But the director of the Durango state civil defense office told Foro TV that "the most seriously injured is the pilot." Israel Solano Mejia said "the majority of passengers left (the plane) under their own power."

Durango Gov. Jose Aispuro wrote in his Twitter account that "it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident."

Aispuro said 49 people have been hospitalized. He described an accident scene in which some passengers got out under their power, and some even wandered back to the airport to seek out relatives.

The archdiocese did not say whether Sanchez was among the hospitalized.

Officials and witnesses differ on whether the plane either fell shortly after takeoff or ran off the runway without really gaining altitude. But they agree the plane was trying to take off during a storm. Gerardo Ruiz Eparza, head of Mexico's Transport Department, said "the plane fell upon takeoff."

Aeromexico said the incident involved an Embraer 190 plane with a capacity of 100 passengers on a flight from Durango to Mexico City. Aispuro said 103 people were on the plane.