World War II aircraft on display at DuPage Airport

Four iconic World War II-era aircraft, including bombers and fighters, arrived Monday at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago and will remain on display through Wednesday as part of the Wings of Freedom Tour.

Visitors will be able to explore the planes, both inside and out, and some even will be able to fly in them.

Sponsored by the Collings Foundation, the display includes three bombers -- a B-17 Flying Fortress, a B-24 Liberator and a B-25 Mitchell -- along with a P-51 Mustang fighter.

The B-17 is one of only nine in flying condition in the U.S. and the B-24 is the only one of its type in the world that's still flying.

Tickets to explore the planes are $15 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12.

Visitors also may take a 30-minute flight aboard the rare aircraft. Flights on either the B-17 or B-24 are $450. B-25 flights are $400. P-51 flight training is $2,200 for a half-hour and $3,200 for a full hour.

Ground tours are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the airport, 2700 International Drive. The 30-minute flight experiences are normally scheduled before and after the ground tour times.

On Monday, Woody and Becky Scherer of Oswego were checking out the B-24. Becky said her father flew them in World War II.

"It's very emotional," she said. "It's just amazing. It's amazing that they were able to do what they did with the planes."

"He passed away three years ago," Woody Scherer said of his father-in-law. "He would have loved to have seen this."

Tom Kouba of North Aurora said his uncle was a mechanic stationed at a fighter base in England.

"As soon as I knew they were coming here today, I wanted to come take a look at them," he said. "I can't wait to get inside the B-17."

Robert Pinksten, chief pilot for the Wings of Freedom Tour, said organizers "always get a warm reaction."

People don't see this kind of thing, especially at their own home airport," he said. "We're a living history museum."

The Collings Foundation is a nonprofit educational foundation devoted to organizing "living history" events that allow people to learn more about their heritage and history through direct participation. The nationwide Wings of Freedom Tour is celebrating its 29th year and visits roughly 110 cities each year in 35 states.