Schaumburg Boomers host Breast Cancer Awareness Night

The Schaumburg Boomers will host Breast Cancer Awareness Night Tuesday, July 31, presented by Women's HealthFirst as the team plays its 2017 championship series rival, the Florence Freedom.

The team will wear special pink jerseys during the game that will be auctioned off to benefit the American Cancer Society.

During the game, a limited number of special pink T-shirts will be sold with proceeds benefiting the ACS. Special pink drinks will be available, with a portion of sales also going to the ACS.

Tuesdays at Boomers Stadium are also $1 hot dog nights. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the ballpark, by phone at (847) 461-3695, and online at boomersbaseball.com.