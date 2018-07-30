One taken to hospital in Carpentersville crash

One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash in Carpentersville, police said.

The crash occurred about 12:12 p.m. at Randall and Binnie roads, Chief Michael Kilbourne said. The female victim suffered injuries that appeared to be nonlife-threatening, he said.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.