Kane County coroner identifies teen killed in Elgin crash

hello

The Kane County coroner's office has identified the teen who was killed when her car was struck by a truck Sunday as 18-year-old Consuelo Pina of Elgin.

Preliminary autopsy results confirmed Pina died of multiple injuries sustained in the crash, which happened just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Randall and Hopps roads.

Pina was trying to turn left onto Hopps Road when her car was struck by the truck, which was loaded with timber and unable to stop in time, according to South Elgin Village President Steve Ward, who witnessed the crash.

"When the light turned yellow, all I could hear was honking," Ward said. "[The truck driver] was carrying logs and just honking. He knew he's not going to stop.

Ward said the truck T-boned Pina's car, pushing it off the road and into a nearby field. He said he and other bystanders rushed to try to help Pina. One man, who Ward said was wearing a fire department T-shirt, jumped into action, doing everything he could to help Pina.

"Thank god he was there because he did a phenomenal job," Ward said. "Checked her pulse, took control of the situation."

Elgin police said the crash is under investigation and couldn't say whether the truck driver, a 57-year-old Wheeling resident, would be charged.