Images: Through the Film Magnifier: Oprah, John Denver, Snakes, White Sox in shorts, rescued puppies and more
Posted7/30/2018 4:00 AM
This edition of Through the Film Magnifier features early Oprah Winfrey, a John Denver concert at Poplar Creek, the White Sox playing in shorts, rescued puppy dogs and more gems from the Daily Herald film archive.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 14,743, Bob Strawn photo: It may have been Jazz Sermon Sunday at the Unitarian Church in Palatine, but this little girl didn't seem to like the music in September of 1969
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 14,743, Bob Strawn photo: This band was heading up the Jazz Sermon Sunday at the Unitarian Church in Palatine in September of 1969.
The Daily Herald archives, Don Vickery photo: Illinois Governor Otto Kerner gave an interview to the Daily Herald in March of 1962. The state's finances were the topic of discussion.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 76,99, Rich Chapman photo: Gary Dotson returns home in Country Club Hills in May of 1985 after being exonerated of his conviction by DNA evidence. Dotson was the first person to be exonerated by the use of DNA evidence.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 60,164, Barry Jarvinen photo: John Denver belts out a song during his concert at Poplar Creek in Hoffman Estates in September of 1981.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 60,164, Barry Jarvinen photo: This John Denver takes a nap before the concert began at Poplar Creek in Hoffman Estates in September of 1981.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 15,234, Mike Seeling photo: This woman gets a kiss from a puppy at the Orphans of the Storm animal shelter in Deerfield in November of 1969.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 19,319, Bob Finch photo: Senator Paul Simon visited Fenton High School in Bensenville in October of 1970.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 73755, Patricia Cordell photo: Oprah Winfrey, snacks on yogurt while taking a break on the set of AM Chicago in September of 1984.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 73755, Patricia Cordell photo: Oprah Winfrey reviews closing cue cards with associate producer Mary Kay Clinton on the set of AM Chicago in September of 1984.
The Daily Herald archives, assignment # 39,542, Dom Najolia photo: An Arlington Heights police officer checks out one of the new squad cars the department received in March of 1976.
The Daily Herald archives, assignment # 64,606, Scott Sanders photo: Students at a Schaumburg school have mixed feelings about holding a giant snake in October of 1982.
The Daily Herald archives, assignment # 41,136, Mike Seeling photo: The Chicago White Sox played in shorts in August of 1976 in a game against the Kansas City Royals. The shorts were worn for a few games but were not worn again after an August 22, 1976 game against the Baltimore Orioles.
The Daily Herald archives, assignment # 3,338, Mike Seeling photo: A Hoffman Estates police officer looks over how well he shot during a target practice session at the police shooting range in March of 1966.
The Daily Herald archives, assignment # 77,144, Gilbert Boucher photo: Fans cheer on the Chicago Cubs from the bleacher seats in April of 1985. The Cubs finished 4th in the National League East with a record of 77-84.
