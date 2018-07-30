Images: See some of the best pictures by Daily Herald photographers from this past weekend

Every weekend Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's local events. See some of the best images from our Daily Herald photographers that you may have missed this past weekend.
Zane Kilgus of Watsontown, Penn., competes in the tie down roping competition during the rodeo at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Saturday. He won the event with a time of 10.5 seconds.
Rodeo clown Ryan Rodriguez tries to catch a "shark" during the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Saturday.
Tanner Phillips of Clinton, Mich., competes in bareback riding during the rodeo at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Saturday.
Dogs with monkey jockeys compete in the "Banana Derby" during the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Saturday.
Left to right, sisters Lucy Marion, 9, Molly, 11, and Margaret, 8, of Hawthorn Woods, ride the "Downdraft" at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Saturday.
Brooke Merryman of Harvard carries the colors during the rodeo at Lake County Fair in Grayslake Saturday.
Nora Graham, 12, gets her sheep ready for auction during the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Saturday.
Tina Selga of Schaumburg prepares to participate with the rest of her teammates, the 21 Dragons, in the Chicago International Dragonboat Festival in Busse Woods on Saturday.
Dragonboats head to the starting line to participate in the Chicago International Dragonboat Festival in Busse Woods on Saturday.
Ann Allbee of Racine Wisconsin celebrates their first place win as team Pink Paddling Power in the Chicago International Dragonboat Festival in Busse Woods on Saturday.
Cynthia Tom of Mundelein bangs the drum for her team the Chicago Sirens as they head to the starting line at the Chicago International Dragonboat Races at Busse Woods on Saturday.
Dragonboats at the starting line prepare to participate in the Chicago International Dragonboat Festival in Busse Woods on Saturday.
Joel Trudell of Carpentersville, left, helps pull a huge American flag down the street Saturday during the Algonquin Founders' Days 58th parade.
Brandon Welty, 7, right and Madisen Nagel, 9, both of Algonquin try to grab some candy Saturday during the Algonquin Founders' Days 58th parade.
The Algonquin Founders' Days 58th parade.
Anthony Williams of Chicago flies high as he is part of the crowd favorite Jesse White tumblers performance during Streamwood's Summer Celebration parade on Saturday.
Harvey the clown a.k.a Darryn Chupp of North Aurora steals the chair from Emma Smith, 10, of Elgin and her friend Maddie Nelson, 4, of Hoffman Estates during Streamwood's Summer Celebration parade on Saturday.
Isabel Salcedo and Camila Ramirez, 9, both of Pingree Grove performance with the rest of the members of the Somos Colombia dance group during Streamwood's Summer Celebration parade on Saturday.
Kevin Wright, representing the Third Tennessee Calvary, shows his saber skills as he slices through a watermelon during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment.
Ryan McDade of Lombard stamps identification tags with his sons Justin, 8, and Brandon, 5, right, during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment at Four Seasons Park.
Wilburn Wilkins of the 64th Illinois Company E takes a break from battle during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment.
Members of the First Michigan Engineers E Company, above, participate in a skirmish with Stanford's Battery during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment.
Members of Stanford's Battery fire a round from their artillery during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment.
Kevin J. Wood of Oak Park portrays President Abraham Lincoln during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment at Four Seasons Park. Wood talks to Ben Norquist and his daughter Freya, 7, of Glen Ellyn saying that Lincoln's favorite book to read as a child was "The Life of Washington."
Tom Tate of Batavia tastes some of the last chili Saturday during the 26th annual State Chili Championship Chili Cook-Off at the Batavia Riverwalk. People come from all over the state to compete. There were new chili "cool-off" activities such as a Hot Sauce Tasting Competition sponsored by Gindo's Hot Sauce, a Watermelon Eating Contest, and the Fire Hose Challenge.
Gianna Tuccini, 7, of Geneva, gets a helping hand from Batavia Fire Department Explorer Tony Carlini, 19, of Aurora in the fire hose challenge Saturday during the 26th annual State Chili Championship Chili Cook-Off at the Batavia Riverwalk.
Clayton Black, left, and Dusty Dukes, both of Schaumburg, bite into some chicken wings during the 18th annual Wingfest fundraiser at Drink Nightclub in Schaumburg on Sunday. Almost 15 restaurants competed for best wings in support of the Woodfield Area Children's Organization.
Joe Ziniel of Schaumburg eats chicken wings during the 18th annual Wingfest fundraiser at Drink Nightclub in Schaumburg on Sunday. Almost 15 restaurants competed for best wings in support of the Woodfield Area Children's Organization.
Waitress Patti North serves wings from The Assembly American Bar & Cafe to Kimberly Trip of Westmont during the 18th annual Wingfest fundraiser at Drink Nightclub in Schaumburg on Sunday. Almost 15 restaurants competed for best wings in support of the Woodfield Area Children's Organization.
