Feder: Now on The Score, David Haugh aims to keep 'strong voice' in print
Updated 7/30/2018 6:26 AM
Can one of Chicago's most prominent sports columnists also host the city's premier morning-drive sports radio talk show? David Haugh is about to find out, Robert Feder writes. Starting today, Haugh will join Mike Mulligan as co-host from 5 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday on Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
