Feder: Now on The Score, David Haugh aims to keep 'strong voice' in print

David Haugh is joining Mike Mulligan as co-host from 5 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday on Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM.s Courtesy David Haugh

Can one of Chicago's most prominent sports columnists also host the city's premier morning-drive sports radio talk show? David Haugh is about to find out, Robert Feder writes. Starting today, Haugh will join Mike Mulligan as co-host from 5 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday on Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.