Cary man in custody after brief standoff with police Monday

A Cary man faces several charges after a brief standoff with police Monday during which he threatened them.

Colton Howell, 20, was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, resisting a peace officer and consumption of alcohol by a minor following the episode at a home on Garden Place Circle at 12:40 a.m., authorities said.

Cary police were called after Howell failed to pay for cab fare, authorities said. Police attempted to speak with Howell, but he threatened to harm them with a gun.

After a brief standoff with officers, Howell was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

No firearms were recovered from Howell or at the scene.

Law enforcement agencies including Algonquin, Barrington, Crystal Lake, Lake in the Hills, the McHenry County sheriff's office, Wauconda and the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System Emergency Services Team responded to assist Cary, authorities said.