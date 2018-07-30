Carpentersville driver killed in Huntley crash

A 19-year-old Carpentersville resident was killed in a single-car crash Sunday in Huntley.

Authorities identified the driver of the 1997 Acura CL as Lilith Okopski, who was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. at the scene of the crash on the 13400 block of Marengo Road in unincorporated Grafton Township.

A preliminary investigation determined the Acura was traveling along southeast-bound Marengo Road when it left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle went through a cornfield, then into a tree line where it struck a tree, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred Sunday morning but was not reported immediately because the vehicle was concealed within the tree line. Okopski was the sole occupant and was wearing a seat belt. The front air bags deployed within the vehicle, authorities said.

The Huntley Police Department, the McHenry County Accident Investigation Team, and McHenry County coroner's office are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for this week.