Schaumburg nightclub hosts Wingfest to raise funds for WACO

Schaumburg resident Joe Ziniel sat eating chicken wings and listening to bands as he joined hundreds of other wing connoisseurs at the 18th annual Wingfest fundraiser on Sunday at DRINK Nightclub in Schaumburg.

The Woodfield Area Children's Organization hosted the event with 14 restaurants serving their best wings and attendees trying to eat them all, before voting for Best in the 'Burbs and the coveted Thighsman Trophy.

"This is our big summer fundraiser for WACO. This is Wingfest where restaurants compete to be the best in the 'burbs for their signature wings," explained Linda McGill, secretary for WACO. "People love it and you can eat wings until you literally explode."

The competing restaurants included Harold's Chicken, The Assembly Bar & Grill, Jersey's Pizza and Grill, The Hideout, JL's Pizza & Sports Bar, Moretti's, Rack House/Kinfork, Rosati's on Wise, Gameworks, Tap House, The Hideout and The Neighborhood Inn.

Eddie Volkman of 103.9 the Fox served as emcee and the event included wing-eating contests for men and women.

"This is my first time here. Charity is an always awesome thing to give to and wings on a beautiful Sunday afternoon is hard to pass up," said Ziniel after chomping down on a chicken wing from Harold's Chicken. "It's great! You've got music, you've got adult beverages and all you can eat wings -- what more can you ask for."

The money raised helps to support WACO's mission to help underprivileged children in the Northwest suburban area. For more information, visit www.waco4kids.org.