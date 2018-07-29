One person taken to hospital after Huntley crash

This is the other half of the vehicle involved in a crash at Algonquin Road and Haligus Road in Huntley early Sunday. Courtesy of Mike Becerra

This vehicle split in half in a crash at Algonquin Road and Haligus Road in Huntley early Sunday. Courtesy of Mike Becerra

One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Huntley.

Huntley police said they responded to the crash at Algonquin and Haligus roads at about 2:30 a.m.

Police said a 1999 Audi was located, split into two, occupied by a single occupant. According to police, the 35 year-old male driver was extricated from the vehicle by the Huntley Fire Protection District and transported to Centegra Hospital-Huntley, with severe injuries.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Algonquin Road and struck a traffic control signal standard on the northwest corner of Algonquin Road and Haligus Road. Portions of the roadway were closed during the investigation; all lanes were reopened by 6 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.