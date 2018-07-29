Hearty appetites for wings benefit children's charity

Schaumburg resident Joe Ziniel sat eating chicken wings and listening to bands as he joined hundreds of other wing connoisseurs at the Wingfest fundraiser Sunday at DRINK Nightclub in Schaumburg.

The Woodfield Area Children's Organization hosted the event with 13 restaurants serving their best wings and attendees trying to eat them all before voting for their favorites.

"This is our big summer fundraiser for WACO," explained Linda McGill, secretary for WACO.

"People love it, and you can eat wings until you literally explode," she added

The competing restaurants were Harold's Chicken, The Assembly Bar & Grill, Jersey's Pizza and Grill, The Hideout, JL's Pizza & Sports Bar, Moretti's, Rack House, Kinfork, Rosati's on Wise, Gameworks, Tap House, The Hideout and The Neighborhood Inn.

"This is my first time here. Charity is an always awesome thing to give to, and wings on a beautiful Sunday afternoon is hard to pass up," said Ziniel. "It's great! You've got music, you've got adult beverages and all you can eat wings -- what more can you ask for."

Eddie Volkman of 103.9 the Fox served as emcee, and the event included separate contests for men and women.

Lee Hartman was named the Lord of the Wings, and Ivon Fuentes was named the Lady of the Wings.

Winners by category were:

• Best of the 'Burbs, Rack House.

• Mild, Kinfork.

• Barbecue, Rack House.

• Hot Wings, JL's Pizza and Bar.

• Creative, Neighborhood Inn.

• People's Choice Award, JL's Pizza and Sports Bar.

WACO helps underprivileged children in the Northwest suburbs. For details, visit www.waco4kids.org.