Grayslake woman, 70, dies following head-on crash in Warren Township

A 70-year-old Grayslake woman has died following a head-on crash Saturday in which a juvenile driver crossed the centerline, the Lake County sheriff's office said in a news release Sunday. The juvenile suffered injuries that area not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. on Route 45 north of West Cottage Avenue in Warren Township. Preliminary investigation shows a 2011 Kia Soul, driven by a male juvenile who lives in Round Lake Beach, was traveling northbound when he crossed the double-yellow center lane divider and entered the southbound lane of traffic, according to the news release. The vehicle struck a southbound 2003 Toyota Corolla, driven by the Grayslake woman.

The first sheriff's deputy to arrive found a small fire in the engine compartment of the Toyota, which the deputy put out with a fire extinguisher.

Both drivers were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where the woman died about 11 p.m., according to the release. Her identity hasn't yet been released.

The Lake County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy on Tuesday. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.