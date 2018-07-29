Elgin woman dies after her car collides with truck

An 18-year-old Elgin woman is dead after her car was struck by a truck Sunday.

Elgin police in a statement said the crash occurred at around 2:02 p.m. at Randall Road and Hopps Road.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed that a semi-truck driven by a 57-year-old Wheeling resident was traveling northbound on Randall Road when a southbound vehicle driven by the 18-year-old turned eastbound onto Hopps Road from Randall and was struck by the truck.

She was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. The identity of the woman, who was the sole occupant in the car, is being withheld pending notification to relatives.

Anyone with information pertinent to the crash is encouraged to call (847) 289-2661, or text 847411 and including ELGINPD at the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.