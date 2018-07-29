Elgin teen dies after her car collides with truck

An 18-year-old Elgin woman died after her car was struck by a truck Sunday.

Elgin police in a statement said the crash occurred at 2:02 p.m. at Randall Road and Hopps Road.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed that a semitrailer truck driven by a 57-year-old Wheeling resident was traveling north on Randall Road when a southbound vehicle driven by the 18-year-old turned east onto Hopps Road from Randall and was struck by the truck.

She was pronounced dead from injuries suffered in the crash. The identity of the woman, who was the sole occupant in the car, is being withheld pending notification to relatives.

Anyone with information about the crash should call (847) 289-2661 or text 847411 and include ELGINPD at the start of the text, along with your message and tip information.