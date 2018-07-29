Artists featured at Geneva Arts Fair 'all have a story'

Creating sculptures, benches, bird baths and other functional artwork has been a creative journey for Hill Brin and his wife Nicole the last 22 years.

It started as a hobby for Brin, who was in need of an escape when he would get home from his job as a music producer. When the music industry began to change, he said, he teamed up with his wife and decided to pursue a new endeavor that would allow them to share their handcrafted pieces, made from tiles and steel, with the public.

"We're always coming up with something new. There's no boundaries, there's no rules and there's no bosses, so there's just kind of the freedom to try all kinds of things to see what works," Brin said, noting they've tried different materials, color schemes and designs. "For the most part, we do what we like and hope that other people feel the same way."

The Brins, who live in southern Colorado, were among the 155 artists showcasing their talents Sunday at the 17th annual Geneva Arts Fair. Booths displaying paintings, wood carvings, pottery, photographs, glass, jewelry and other types of art lined the streets of downtown Geneva this weekend for the juried show, hosted by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

The featured artists are selected from a pool of about 400 applicants and come from across the country, said Laura Rush, the chamber's communications manager. Each piece is an original, she said, and they range in price from $50 to thousands of dollars.

"The artists all have a story, whether it be why the piece was created or how the piece was created," Rush said. "They're all willing to share it with anybody who walks by. I think that's what sells the art."

Awards of excellence worth $500 each are given out to eight artists chosen by judges, she added. One of the awards for 3-D media went to the Brins, who participated in the show for the first time this year.

Downers Grove resident Leeanne Lewis, who frequents art shows throughout the Chicago area, said she's always amazed by the unique talents that can be found at the Geneva Arts Fair. She pointed to examples of pictures made from melted wax or colorful thread.

"This is a pretty impressive fair because since it's juried, it's quality work," she said. "There's such a diversity of work, and it's also very different from anything else you'd see."

The event, which includes a craft area for children, also serves as an opportunity to introduce visitors to the city's shops, restaurants and other attractions, Rush said.

"Our ultimate goal is to benefit Geneva," she said. "It lets new people come discover Geneva and find out what we're all about."