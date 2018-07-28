Semi flips, blocks all of I-290 near Elmhurst in one direction
Updated 7/28/2018 6:31 PM
hello
The driver of a semitrailer truck was injured after the vehicle flipped on its side Saturday afternoon on Interstate 290 near Elmhurst.
Shortly after 4 p.m., the driver lost control of the truck on I-290 near Grand Avenue, causing it to flip on its side, according to the Addison Fire Department. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, but no one else was hurt, officials said.
All lanes of traffic were shut down for almost two hours as vehicles were diverted off I-290 onto Route 83.
At least two lanes reopened by 6 p.m., but traffic was backed up about 4 miles.
Crews are working to move the truck and clean up a minor fuel leak caused by the crash, fire officials said.
• See chicago.suntimes.com for more.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.