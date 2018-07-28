 
News

Lombard Historical Society stages Civil War skirmishes

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/28/2018 5:28 PM
hello
  • Members of the 64th Illinois Company E relax during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment.

      Members of the 64th Illinois Company E relax during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment. Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Kevin Wright, representing the Third Tennessee Calvary, shows his saber skills as he slices through a watermelon during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment.

      Kevin Wright, representing the Third Tennessee Calvary, shows his saber skills as he slices through a watermelon during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment. Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Wilburn Wilkins of the 64th Illinois Company E takes a break from battle during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment.

      Wilburn Wilkins of the 64th Illinois Company E takes a break from battle during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment. Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Kevin J. Wood of Oak Park portrays President Abraham Lincoln during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment at Four Seasons Park. Wood talks to Ben Norquist and his daughter Freya, 7, of Glen Ellyn, saying that Lincoln's favorite book to read as a child was "The Life of Washington."

      Kevin J. Wood of Oak Park portrays President Abraham Lincoln during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment at Four Seasons Park. Wood talks to Ben Norquist and his daughter Freya, 7, of Glen Ellyn, saying that Lincoln's favorite book to read as a child was "The Life of Washington." Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Ryan McDade of Lombard stamps identification tags with his sons Justin, 8, and Brandon, 5, right, during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment at Four Seasons Park.

      Ryan McDade of Lombard stamps identification tags with his sons Justin, 8, and Brandon, 5, right, during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment at Four Seasons Park. Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the First Michigan Engineers E Company, above, participate in a skirmish with Stanford's Battery during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment.

      Members of the First Michigan Engineers E Company, above, participate in a skirmish with Stanford's Battery during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment. Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Members of Stanford's Battery fire a round from their artillery during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment.

      Members of Stanford's Battery fire a round from their artillery during the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Lombard Civil War Re-enactment. Daniel White | Staff Photographer

Re-enactors slipped back into their blue and gray uniforms to provide a living history lesson for visitors Saturday to the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Civil War Re-enactment in Four Seasons Park. The event features "soldiers" from Stanford's Battery.

George Henry Thomas, who portrays a major general and commander of the Army of the Cumberland, said that Stanford's Battery is one of the premier groups of re-enactors in the Midwest.

"They have made this event a superlative one, specifically by the time that they put in, the effort that they have devoted to this Lombard event so that it is among the very best in the nation," Thomas said. "The time and the hours and the money that they spend to get to this point -- the people in Lombard can't go anywhere else and see anything better."

The event continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and gives visitors a chance to see what an 1863-era military campsite might have looked like, along with Civil War-era music, military drills and demonstrations, and skirmishes at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The best thing about this musket and cannon fire, of course, is that it's all pretend.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 