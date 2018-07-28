Lombard Historical Society stages Civil War skirmishes

Re-enactors slipped back into their blue and gray uniforms to provide a living history lesson for visitors Saturday to the Lombard Historical Society's eighth annual Civil War Re-enactment in Four Seasons Park. The event features "soldiers" from Stanford's Battery.

George Henry Thomas, who portrays a major general and commander of the Army of the Cumberland, said that Stanford's Battery is one of the premier groups of re-enactors in the Midwest.

"They have made this event a superlative one, specifically by the time that they put in, the effort that they have devoted to this Lombard event so that it is among the very best in the nation," Thomas said. "The time and the hours and the money that they spend to get to this point -- the people in Lombard can't go anywhere else and see anything better."

The event continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and gives visitors a chance to see what an 1863-era military campsite might have looked like, along with Civil War-era music, military drills and demonstrations, and skirmishes at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The best thing about this musket and cannon fire, of course, is that it's all pretend.