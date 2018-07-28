Lindenhurst police investigate report of woman being attacked while walking dog

Lindenhurst police are investigating a report that a 41-year-old woman was physically battered while walking her dog at about 2 a.m. Saturday on the outdoor trail between the Lindenhurst Park District and Jefferson Drive.

"This is an active investigation and all resources are being used to try to ascertain exactly what occurred," Police Chief Thomas Jones said in a news release.

The police department took the opportunity to remind residents to be aware of their surroundings, walk with someone else when possible, always carry a cell phone, avoid dark and deserted areas, and consider carrying a noise-making device.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call (847) 365-5400 or make a report anonymously at (847) 662-2222. Information may lead to a cash reward.