Body of missing Chicago-to-Mackinac racer recovered in Lake Michigan

The body of a boater who went missing a week ago during the Chicago Yacht Club's Race to Mackinac was found Saturday afternoon near Chicago, officials said.

Jon P. Santarelli, 53, a Lincoln Park resident with more than a decade of sailing experience, was knocked overboard early in the 333-mile race from Chicago to Mackinac Island, Michigan, when the boat he was on hit a wave.

After an extensive search involving the Coast Guard and local police and fire crews, Santarelli's body was found about six miles off Belmont Harbor on Chicago's north side just before 12:10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.