Bliss Woods volunteer named Sugar Grove's Citizen of the Year

Mary Ochsenschlager's love of nature led her to a career as the St. Charles Park District's first naturalist and youth nature program director.

And her concern for environmental preservation led to her serving 20 years on the Kane County Plan Commission, starting in the 1980s, as development.

And even nine years after her retirement, if you are looking for her, check Bliss Woods Forest Preserve near Sugar Grove where, as a volunteer, she leads stewardship programs.

She and her husband, Irv, have lived in the village for 43 years.

For her devotion, she was named the Sugar Grove Citizen of the Year Friday night at the Sugar Grove Corn Boil.

"I'm just so glad that I moved here more than 40 years ago," Ochsenschlager said while accepting the award.

Nominators noted her commitment to preserving farm land, conserving natural resources, organizing cleanup efforts at Bliss Woods, supporting local farmers markets and volunteering at the Between Friends Food Pantry in Sugar Grove.

She also belongs to the Audubon Society, the Sierra Club, the Conservation Foundation and book clubs.

"Mary's been very involved with the community for a long time, and thanks to her we have a lot of great parks for the community to use and admire," Village President P. Sean Michels said. "Thanks to her handiwork, we're fortunate to have these amenities in town."

One nominator said "Even though she has officially retired from public service, … she is busier than ever working to create a healthier environment for us all," according to a news release.

The award is bestowed by the village and the Sugar Grove Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

It recognizes an individual or group that exemplifies "that pioneering spirit which helps our village grow and prosper." It was first awarded in 1998.