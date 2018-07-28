 
News

Algonquin Founders' Day parade draws a crowd

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/28/2018 5:33 PM
hello
  • Joel Trudell of Carpentersville, left, helps pull a huge American flag down the street Saturday during the Algonquin Founders' Days 58th parade.

      Joel Trudell of Carpentersville, left, helps pull a huge American flag down the street Saturday during the Algonquin Founders' Days 58th parade. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Brandon Welty, 7, right and Madisen Nagel, 9, both of Algonquin try to grab some candy Saturday during the Algonquin Founders' Days 58th parade.

      Brandon Welty, 7, right and Madisen Nagel, 9, both of Algonquin try to grab some candy Saturday during the Algonquin Founders' Days 58th parade. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The Algonquin Founders' Days 58th parade drew a crowd Saturday.

      The Algonquin Founders' Days 58th parade drew a crowd Saturday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The Algonquin Founders' Days 58th parade was held Saturday morning and the four-day festival will wrap up Sunday, blessed so far with gorgeous summer weather a year after flooding forced the first ever cancellation of the event.

Sunday's hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Spella Park. The day begins with a pancake breakfast and the Founders Run/Walk at 8 a.m., followed by a car and motorcycle show at 10 a.m. Entertainment includes New Age Americans at 2:30 p.m., Rebel Souls at 3:30 p.m. and Mr. Capone's Bootlegger Band at 4:30 p.m. There will be fireworks at 9 p.m. along the river.

Children's games, bands, Kids Korner, bags tournaments, games, market/bazaar, music, bake-off, bicycle decorating contest, Family Olympics.

Admission is $5. For more information, go to algonquinfoundersdays.com or call (847) 658-5340.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 