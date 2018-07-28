Algonquin Founders' Day parade draws a crowd

hello

The Algonquin Founders' Days 58th parade was held Saturday morning and the four-day festival will wrap up Sunday, blessed so far with gorgeous summer weather a year after flooding forced the first ever cancellation of the event.

Sunday's hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Spella Park. The day begins with a pancake breakfast and the Founders Run/Walk at 8 a.m., followed by a car and motorcycle show at 10 a.m. Entertainment includes New Age Americans at 2:30 p.m., Rebel Souls at 3:30 p.m. and Mr. Capone's Bootlegger Band at 4:30 p.m. There will be fireworks at 9 p.m. along the river.

Children's games, bands, Kids Korner, bags tournaments, games, market/bazaar, music, bake-off, bicycle decorating contest, Family Olympics.

Admission is $5. For more information, go to algonquinfoundersdays.com or call (847) 658-5340.