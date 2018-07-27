 
Two charged in Glen Ellyn vehicle burglary

 
Updated 7/27/2018 9:09 PM
Glen Ellyn police on Friday morning arrested a Lombard man accused of breaking into a car and having a stun gun, officials said.

Jaris McCullum, 18, has been charged with five counts of burglary from a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

Officers responded for an activated vehicle alarm around 1:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Londonberry Drive, according to reports, and saw McCullum and a 15-year-old boy running away. Police found the pair in the area and discovered the stun gun in McCullum's possession.

The teen was charged with five counts of criminal trespass to a motor vehicle and was cited under a local ordinance for a curfew violation.

Detectives from the Lombard police department assisted in the investigation.

