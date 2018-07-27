Schaumburg man accused of brandishing knife, making threat in Palatine

Palatine police arrested a Schaumburg man accused of threatening someone with a knife during an argument.

Police arrived at the scene of the argument just after midnight Thursday on the 800 block of West Panorama Drive.

Sava Koumandarakis, 24, of the 2200 block of Pennyview Lane, had produced a large knife and had threatened to cut the other person involved in the dispute, according to authorities. Police said Koumandarakis also punched a hole in a wall.

Koumandarakis, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of criminal damage to property.

Police said the Illinois Department of Corrections also issued a warrant for Koumandarakis, who has a DUI conviction, for a parole violation. He has a court date of Aug. 13.