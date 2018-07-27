Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Mundelein

hello

Mosquitoes caught in a trap in Mundelein have tested positive for West Nile virus, officials announced Friday.

The infected insects were trapped near the old village hall on Hawley Street.

Heavily wooded or marshy areas are more prone to mosquito activity.

The virus is spread to people via mosquito bites. Most people infected with the virus do not have symptoms, officials said. But about 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Symptoms include headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.