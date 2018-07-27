Immigrant families remain apart with no end in sight
Updated 7/27/2018 1:48 PM
hello
HOUSTON -- As the U.S. government said it had reunited every immigrant family it could, many immigrants separated from children at the border remain in detention or in Central America.
Lawyers and advocates sharply criticized the U.S. government for creating a bureaucratic and legal snarl that's made it difficult to reunify families and created a scenario where some may never see their children again.
Josefina Ortiz Corrales was in an immigration detention center while her adopted son was in the care of her elder daughter.
Paulina Gutierrez was in her hometown in Guatemala, earning less than $2 a day making strings for a candle wicks while praying for the quick return of her 7-year-old daughter from government custody in Arizona.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.