Immigrant families remain apart with no end in sight

Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, shows a photo of her 7-year-old daughter Antonia Yolanda Gomez Gutierrez on her cell phone during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United States in June and separated from her daughter who is currently at an immigration center in Arizona, despite the Thursday deadline for reuniting children with their families who were caught entering the country without authorization.

HOUSTON -- As the U.S. government said it had reunited every immigrant family it could, many immigrants separated from children at the border remain in detention or in Central America.

Lawyers and advocates sharply criticized the U.S. government for creating a bureaucratic and legal snarl that's made it difficult to reunify families and created a scenario where some may never see their children again.

Josefina Ortiz Corrales was in an immigration detention center while her adopted son was in the care of her elder daughter.

Paulina Gutierrez was in her hometown in Guatemala, earning less than $2 a day making strings for a candle wicks while praying for the quick return of her 7-year-old daughter from government custody in Arizona.