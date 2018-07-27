Alderman proposes longer advanced warning of rent hikes

Chicago tenants struggling to pay rising rents would have longer advance warning to brace themselves for those increases, if Ald. Proco Joe Moreno has his way.

Moreno represents the fast-gentrifying neighborhoods of Logan Square and Wicker Park heavily impacted by the 606 trail. He wants to implement a sliding-scale of advanced notice that would get longer, the bigger the rent hike.

Thirty days warning would be enough if the increase is less than 5 percent. If the rent hike is between 5 and 10 percent, tenants would get 60 days' notice. Ninety days' warning would be required for increases in the 10-to-15 percent range. And if the increase is 15 percent or more, tenants would get 120 days' notice.

