 
DuPage County

Sights, sounds mark second day of DuPage County Fair

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/26/2018 4:09 PM
  • Ben Schrage of Warrenville gives his Californian rabbit "Sparkles" time outside her cage during the second day of the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton.

      Ben Schrage of Warrenville gives his Californian rabbit "Sparkles" time outside her cage during the second day of the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • The Flying Pages perform trapeze stunts Thursday at the DuPage County Fair.

      The Flying Pages perform trapeze stunts Thursday at the DuPage County Fair. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Emily Lesko of Glendale Heights shows off her pig "Rose" during a 4-H competition on the second day of the DuPage County Fair.

      Emily Lesko of Glendale Heights shows off her pig "Rose" during a 4-H competition on the second day of the DuPage County Fair. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Jem Brunson of Aurora and her son, Landen, take a ride on the carousel.

      Jem Brunson of Aurora and her son, Landen, take a ride on the carousel. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Kid Davie makes his dove "Independence" appear during his magic show at the DuPage County Fair.

      Kid Davie makes his dove "Independence" appear during his magic show at the DuPage County Fair. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • The DuPage County Fair continues through Sunday at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton.

      The DuPage County Fair continues through Sunday at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

How to describe the second day of the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton?

Do you start with the animals? You know, the rabbits and chickens that are on display, or maybe the pigs in the show ring or maybe even the dove that appears when magician Kid Davie takes the stage.

Or how about the trapeze artists, the Flying Pages and their aerial thrill show.

Maybe we should focus on the carnival rides -- both the ones that make you scream and those gentle enough for the kiddies.

Perhaps it's the Midway that deserves top billing, along with the cotton candy and the ice cream.

The music, perhaps, by Lake Effect and "That Violinist" Carrie Lyn should get a shoutout, too.

Take your pick, really, because the county fair at 2015 Manchester Road is all that and more.

And the best part is that the party continues from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day through Sunday.

For details, visit dupagecountyfair.org.

