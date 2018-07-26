Sights, sounds mark second day of DuPage County Fair

How to describe the second day of the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton?

Do you start with the animals? You know, the rabbits and chickens that are on display, or maybe the pigs in the show ring or maybe even the dove that appears when magician Kid Davie takes the stage.

Or how about the trapeze artists, the Flying Pages and their aerial thrill show.

Maybe we should focus on the carnival rides -- both the ones that make you scream and those gentle enough for the kiddies.

Perhaps it's the Midway that deserves top billing, along with the cotton candy and the ice cream.

The music, perhaps, by Lake Effect and "That Violinist" Carrie Lyn should get a shoutout, too.

Take your pick, really, because the county fair at 2015 Manchester Road is all that and more.

And the best part is that the party continues from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day through Sunday.

For details, visit dupagecountyfair.org.