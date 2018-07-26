Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lakemoor

Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in suburban Lakemoor, authorities said.

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said the shooting took place at about 5 a.m. at the intersection of Four Seasons Boulevard and Sullivan Lake Road.

He said the number and extent of injuries are unknown at this time. Additional details would be released later, he said.

The incident is under investigation, and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force has been called in.