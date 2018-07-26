Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lakemoor
Updated 7/26/2018 7:00 AM
hello
Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in suburban Lakemoor, authorities said.
Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said the shooting took place at about 5 a.m. at the intersection of Four Seasons Boulevard and Sullivan Lake Road.
He said the number and extent of injuries are unknown at this time. Additional details would be released later, he said.
The incident is under investigation, and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force has been called in.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.