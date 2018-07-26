New Rolling Meadows Ward 7 alderman appointed
Updated 7/26/2018 4:04 PM
hello
Rob Williams was sworn in this week as the new alderman for Rolling Meadows Ward 7, replacing Tim Veenbaas, who resigned May 22 and moved out of state.
Williams, the president of the Fairfax Village homeowners association and a former Chamber of Commerce board member, was the choice of Mayor Len Prejna, who considered six applicants.
Prejna said after interviews with all six candidates, he brought back two for follow-up meetings, but ultimately chose Williams because of his experience working with city officials on infrastructure projects at Fairfax Village.
Ward 7 roughly runs along Route 53 from the Jane Addams Tollway to just south of Kirchoff Road.
Williams' term expires next April.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.