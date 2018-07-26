New Rolling Meadows Ward 7 alderman appointed

Rolling Meadows Mayor Len Prejna, left, swears in Rob Williams as new Ward 7 alderman Tuesday night. Courtesy of Abdul Javid

Rob Williams was sworn in this week as the new alderman for Rolling Meadows Ward 7, replacing Tim Veenbaas, who resigned May 22 and moved out of state.

Williams, the president of the Fairfax Village homeowners association and a former Chamber of Commerce board member, was the choice of Mayor Len Prejna, who considered six applicants.

Prejna said after interviews with all six candidates, he brought back two for follow-up meetings, but ultimately chose Williams because of his experience working with city officials on infrastructure projects at Fairfax Village.

Ward 7 roughly runs along Route 53 from the Jane Addams Tollway to just south of Kirchoff Road.

Williams' term expires next April.