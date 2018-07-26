Kane forest preserve district selling land

The parcel in Big Rock the Kane County Forest Preserve District intends to sell. Courtesy of Kane County

The parcel in Aurora the Kane County Forest Preserve District intends to sell. Courtesy of Kane County

The Kane County Forest Preserve District wants to unload some property and is turning to the private sector for help.

District commissioners gave preliminary approval Thursday to hire an Elgin-based real estate agent. The agent will oversee the marketing and sale of two properties in Aurora and Big Rock. The land houses farmstead and farm buildings the district doesn't need.

Until now, the district has used its own staff or an auction process to sell land it no longer wants. The change means the district and local taxpayers will not reap the full benefits of the public land sale. The district will pay 4.25 percent of the sales prices as a commission to the agent.

"The fee is very fair," said Monica Meyers, executive director of the district. "Most charge about 6 percent."

Meyers explained using district staff members to sell property can eat up much of their workday and weekends, resulting in poor use of their time.

"I think using a Realtor we are going to be able to do a far-reaching search for a buyer and get a good price," Meyers said.

She recommended a one-year agreement for services. That will allow the district to work with county officials to subdivide the land from the larger parcels the district still wants.

If the district identifies other land holdings it wants to sell during the agreement, the agent may also market those properties.

The Aurora parcel is 0.81 acre and next to the Oakhurst Forest Preserve along Fifth Avenue. The other parcel is 5 acres on Jeter Road near Big Rock Forest Preserve.

In the preliminary vote, Commissioner T.R. Smith was the only "no" vote. The full commission must vote the contract is awarded.