Feder: Farewell Friday to 'Mully & Hanley Show' at The Score

hello

It's over and out for "The Mully & Hanley Show." Friday will be Brian Hanley's last day as morning co-host alongside longtime partner Mike Mulligan on Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, reports Robert Feder.

As first reported by Feder on July 3, Chicago Tribune sports columnist David Haugh is expected to replace Hanley from 5 to 9 a.m. weekdays, starting Monday. Hanley, a 26-year veteran of The Score, will shift to fill-in and vacation-relief duties.

Read more from Robert Feder here.