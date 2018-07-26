Feder: Farewell Friday to 'Mully & Hanley Show' at The Score
Updated 7/26/2018 12:48 PM
It's over and out for "The Mully & Hanley Show." Friday will be Brian Hanley's last day as morning co-host alongside longtime partner Mike Mulligan on Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, reports Robert Feder.
As first reported by Feder on July 3, Chicago Tribune sports columnist David Haugh is expected to replace Hanley from 5 to 9 a.m. weekdays, starting Monday. Hanley, a 26-year veteran of The Score, will shift to fill-in and vacation-relief duties.
