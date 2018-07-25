Tax appeal seminar Aug. 2 in Wheeling

State Rep. Carol Sente and state Sen. Julie Morrison will host property tax appeal workshop from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at the Wheeling Community Recreation Center.

The free event will take place in the center's multipurpose room, 2nd Floor, 100 Community Blvd., Wheeling.

To RSVP, or for more information, contact Sente's office at (847) 478-9909 or email RepSente@gmail.com.