Sun-Times: Patti Blagojeich blames Obama while seeking clemency for Rod

Patti Blagojevich, with her husband former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, leaves the federal court building in Chicago. Patti Blagojevich went on Fox News Tuesday and blamed former President Barack Obama for her husband being found guilty. Associated Press/August 2010

Former Illinois first lady Patti Blagojevich stuck to her guns Tuesday in blaming the administration of former President Barack Obama for denying her husband a fair trial in her latest attempt to persuade President Donald Trump to release the disgraced governor from prison.

"It was the Obama administration and their Justice Department that made absolutely sure that my husband didn't get anywhere close to a fair trial," Patti Blagojevich said in a live interview on the Fox News Channel. "They suppressed evidence. They lied to the jury."

