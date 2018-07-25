Downtown Mount Prospect hosts progressive dinner Aug. 16

The Mount Prospect Downtown Merchants Association is hosting a Progressive Pub Dinner in partnership with three of the village's favorite establishments on Thursday, Aug. 16.

Participating pubs include Mrs. P & Me, Emerson's Ale House and Brick City Tavern.

"Our inaugural event was such a success that we wanted to offer it again, but with a bit of a twist on the original," said Keli McDermott, event chairwoman owner of Canta Napoli. "Once again, it's a great night out, this time enjoying three of downtown Mount Prospect's favorite pubs."

For a registration fee of $40 per person, guests will enjoy a signature drink and signature dish at each location. The dinner will begin at 7 p.m. and guests will select a starting location at the time of registration. Guests will be at each location for 30 to 40 minutes, and then stroll to the next location.

Registration is available at www.mpdowntown.com. Space is limited to 90 people. Parking is available in the Village Hall Parking Garage, 50 S. Emerson St.