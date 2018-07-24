Willowbrook man gets 21 years in prison for Darien armed robbery

A man charged with robbing a Darien gas station last year entered a guilty plea Tuesday to one count of armed robbery, authorities said.

Tyrone Hammond, 26, of Willowbrook, was sentenced to 21 years in prison, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

DuPage prosecutors say the charges against Hammond stem from a robbery on the night of July 14, 2017.

They say Hammond entered a gas station along Cass Avenue and brought cookies to the clerk working at the cash register to purchase. Once the clerk opened the drawer to the register, Hammond pulled out a gun, pointed it at the clerk and shouted "everything, everything" at the clerk, according to prosecutors.

After getting roughly $450 from the clerk, Hammond fled on foot, officials said.

Darien police investigated and identified Hammond as a suspect and later took him into custody.

"Threatening a man at gunpoint who is trying to make an honest living will not be tolerated and anyone who engages in this type of brazen behavior will face significant consequences, as Mr. Hammond learned this afternoon," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement.

Hammond has been in custody since Aug. 1, 2017. He will receive credit for the days he has served. He will be required to serve 50 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole, officials said.