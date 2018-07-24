 
McHenry County

VFW post's raffle jackpot rolls over

 
Mick Zawislak
 
 
Updated 7/24/2018 8:31 PM
  • Chicago resident Shadie Kalkasisn't sure how many tickets he bought but thinks it's about 1,000. He is using a stamp to apply his personal information for the weekly drawing for the McHenry VFW Post 4600 Queen of Hearts game Tuesday at the post on Route 120 in McHenry.

  • McHenry resident Samantha Kelly holds some of her tickets in her mouth at the weekly drawing for the McHenry VFW Post 4600 Queen of Hearts game Tuesday. She bought $20 worth.

  • The room was filled to capacity for several hours before the weekly drawing for the McHenry VFW Post 4600 Queen of Hearts game Tuesday at the post on Route 120 in McHenry.

  • The game board is visible among the hundreds of people packed into the room two hours before the weekly drawing for the McHenry VFW Post 4600 Queen of Hearts game Tuesday.

  • McHenry resident Art Whelan uses a window of the McHenry VFW Post 4600 to write his information on his $20 worth of tickets at the weekly drawing for the Queen of Hearts game Tuesday.

The grand prize jackpot was not won at tonight's drawing of the McHenry VFW Post 4600 Queen of Hearts game.

Grayslake resident Kim Kolb's ticket was selected from the hundreds tumbling in a giant drum, but the card she chose was not the elusive queen of hearts.

"I didn't win the big pot, but it's still exciting," Kolb said.

She said she'll play again.

Like every other recent Tuesday, ticket buyers poured into Post 4600 on Route 120 just east of the Fox River when it opened at 11 a.m.

Within minutes, the parking lots were full with drivers prowling slowly looking for spots like mall shoppers on Christmas Eve.

Picnic tables outside and row upon row of folding tables inside were filled with players looking to strike it rich. Many patiently wrote their names and phone numbers on the tickets, while others used stamps to speed the process.

First-time player Stephanie Roberts of Huntley saw the hubbub on social media and decided to give it a shot. She brought her 6-year-old twins, Peyton and Hudson.

"It was extremely organized," she said. "It took longer to hand write 24 tickets."

True, other games like the $512 million Mega Millions to be drawn later Tuesday or regular Lotto offered more money, but there was something about this game she and others liked.

"I think it's a better chance. There's still hundreds or thousands of people doing it but not the millions of people doing it," she said.

More than $200,000 was added from last Wednesday through Sunday, bringing the jackpot to $2,597,379.

The post is closed Monday. Tickets were sold up to 8 p.m. today, but all those proceeds -- an estimated $100,000 -- go to the next jackpot, according to post Cmdr. Dwane Lungren.

