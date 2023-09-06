Best Bets: Everclear, Picasso, Pat McGann, Fiestas Patrias and more

Everclear in Lemont

Everclear, one of the driving forces of the grungy '90s alt-rock wave with the breakout hit "Santa Monica," returns to the Chicago suburbs as the band's headlining tour stops at The Forge: Lemont Quarries, 227 Heritage Quarries Drive, Lemont, with The Pink Spiders and The Ataris. Tickets start at $36. forgeparks.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Taste of Chicago

The Taste of Chicago returns to Grant Park this weekend with three stages of music, SummerDance performances, a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop, a citywide karaoke competition, the cutting of Eli's 1,000-pound birthday cheesecake and, of course, more than 50 Chicago-area tasty favorites at food trucks and vendor stands throughout the park. Free admission; food and drinks for purchase. chicago.gov. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8-10

The Robert Cray Band plays the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake Friday, Sept. 8. - Courtesy of Turney Cray Inc.

The five-time Grammy-winning blues guitarist Robert Cray heads to the suburbs for the first time since 2020 when soul and blues act The Robert Cray Band plays the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $50-$65, $35-$45.50 for RaueNOW members. events.rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Slaughter on stage

Hard-rocking Slaughter heads to the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, on its U.S. summer tour with glam-metal rockers Vixen. $49-$99. arcadalive.com. 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio's circa 1595 painting "The Cardsharps" is among two rarely loaned works included in The Art Institute of Chicago's new exhibition, "Among Friends and Rivals: Caravaggio in Rome," running through Dec. 31. - Courtesy of The Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth, Texas

The Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, showcases rarely loaned works by 16th-century Italian artist Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio along with works from its permanent collection as part of its new exhibit, "Among Friends and Rivals: Caravaggio in Rome." The loaned paintings include "The Cardsharps" from the Kimbell Art Museum and "Martha and Mary Magdalene" from the Detroit Institute of Arts, both of which reflect Caravaggio's ability to capture drama through gesture, light and composition. $32 for adults; $26 for teens, students and seniors; free for kids 13 and younger. artic.edu. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, from Friday, Sept. 8, through Dec. 31

Elmhurst Art Museum's "Picasso: 50 Years Later," one of numerous worldwide exhibitions commemorating the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso's death, includes the artist's 1959 linocut proof "Bacchanal With Kid Goat and Onlooker." - Courtesy of the Estate of Pablo Picasso, Artists Rights Society, New York

The Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 Cottage Hill Ave., celebrates Pablo Picasso with "Picasso: Fifty Years After," a new exhibition that is part of an international celebration coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the artist's death. The three-part exhibition includes works by Picasso and contemporaries such as Alexander Archipenko, Wifredo Lam, Fernand Léger and Joan Miró. It also includes the national touring show "Picasso and the Progressive Proof: Linocut Prints From a Private Collection," featuring 17 progressive proofs that show the linoleum block printmaking processes Picasso employed. The exhibition also features contemporary figurative artists. $18 for adults; $15 for seniors; $10 for students; $5 for kids. (630) 834-0202 or elmhurstartmuseum.org. Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, from Saturday, Sept. 9, through Jan. 7, 2024

Funny men

• Chicago-area favorite Pat McGann, who's coming off sold-out shows in Chicago and New York City and who opened for Sebastian Maniscalco, headlines the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Tickets start at $40, $28 for RaueNOW members. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Comedian Charlie Berens brings his "Good Old Fashioned Tour" to The Den Theatre Saturday, Sept. 9.

• Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens, a "Funny or Die" collaborator and YouTube sensation whose online comedic series "Manitowoc Minute" has gone viral, brings his "Good Old-Fashioned Tour" to The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Tickets are $30-$50. (773) 697-3830 or thedentheatre.com. 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

• Harvey's favorite son Tom Dreesen, an actor/comedian who for years served as Frank Sinatra's opening act, delivers "The Joy of Stand Up Comedy ... and How to Get There," a motivational presentation for people pursuing entertainment careers, at Zanies Comedy Club, 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago. Free, but registration is required. (312) 337-4027 or chicago.zanies.com. 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13

Fiestas Patrias in Aurora

Latin Grammy Award-winning band Los Tucanes de Tijuana ("La Chona," "Amor Platónico," "El Amor Soñado") performs during this weekend's 11th annual Fiestas Patrias Festival. The Aurora/RiverEdge Park co-production celebrates the city's Hispanic heritage and raises funds for college-bound Latino teens at RiverEdge, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Technobanda pioneers Mi Banda El Mexicano and Banda Maguey also headline the fest, along with opening act Empressario De Durango. Plus, there are food vendors, a traditional parade of nations and last year's scholarship recipients. $20 for adults, $10 for kids on Saturday; $15 for adults, $5 for kids on Sunday. paramountaurora.com/events/fiestas-patrias. 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and 2-8:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Latin Grammy-winning pop trio Reik headlines Fiesta Ravinia Sunday, Sept. 10, in Highland Park. - Courtesy of Ravinia

Latin Grammy-winning pop trio Reik headlines Fiesta Ravinia, a daylong celebration of Mexican independence, music and culture featuring entertainment by DJ Chava, Bravo! Waukegan Mariachi, Lucha Libre Internacional and the Mexican Folkloric Dance Company of Chicago on the grounds at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $27-$90. ravinia.org. Fiesta Ravinia opens at 2 p.m.; main stage show begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10