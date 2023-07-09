New home inspector seeks advice

Q: As a new home inspector, I have a question about a forced air heater I recently inspected. In my report, I recommended the air ducts be cleaned as a standard maintenance procedure. After my clients bought the home, the duct cleaning company reported that the interior membrane in the main air duct was damaged, exposing fiberglass insulation. The buyer believes I was negligent for not reporting this and invited me back for a second look. If you peer carefully through the grill, it is possible to see the pink insulation. But the interior surfaces of ducts are not within the scope of a home inspection. How would you handle this situation?

A: The interior surfaces of air ducts are arguably not within the scope of a home inspection. However, a home inspector should also consider whether a particular defect was visible and accessible at the time of the inspection. If it was, it is a wise business practice to take responsibility for the omission. In the long run, it is a good way to build a solid reputation for your business.

To avoid problems of this kind in the future, maintenance recommendations should be stated as things to be done prior to close of escrow. That way, problems found by a contractor or technician can still be negotiated between the buyers and sellers. If buyers dismiss this advice and have the equipment serviced after the close, your recommendation to have done so sooner reduces your level of accountability, leaving the matter to be resolved between the buyers and sellers. This is particularly important when you inspect gas-burning fixtures, because repair costs can be high and safety violations can be life-threatening.

Gas company technicians often discover defects not reported by home inspectors. Therefore, it is wise to recommend a gas-company evaluation of all fixtures prior to close.

Buyers depend upon home inspectors for total disclosure. So give them your best.

Q: My home inspector recommended I install an overflow pan under my washing machine to prevent moisture damage in case of a leak. When I tried to purchase a pan, no hardware or appliance store seemed to carry them. Where can I go to obtain one?

A: Overflow pans for washing machines are not commonly in demand, which is why stores seldom carry them. Most washing machines are installed without overflow protection, because pans are not required by code.

Fortunately, you can order one online for as little as $30. You can also measure the width and depth of your washer and have a pan made to order at a local sheet metal shop. Be sure to have a hole installed in the side of the pan so that an overflow pipe can be connected. That way the pan can drain to the exterior of the building to prevent interior water damage in the event of a leak.

• Email Barry Stone, certified home inspector, at barry@housedetective.com.

