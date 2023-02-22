Northbrook Symphony to hold Winter Concert
Updated 2/22/2023 12:23 PM
Schumann's Cello Concerto in A Minor, performed by Noah Chen, is featured in the Northbrook Symphony Orchestra's Winter Concert, 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Sheely Center for the Performing Arts, 2300 Shermer Road.
Chen, former principal cello of the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra as well as a soloist, attends the Curtis Institute of Music and is a member of the Chen Family Quartet.
Jim Kendros will present a lecture before the concert, starting at 2:45 p.m.
For tickets to this concert or a subscription, visit northbrooksymphony.org. The symphony offers complimentary tickets and subscriptions for children 5 and older when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.
For more information, call (847) 272-0755.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.