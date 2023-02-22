Northbrook Symphony to hold Winter Concert

Schumann's Cello Concerto in A Minor, performed by Noah Chen, is featured in the Northbrook Symphony Orchestra's Winter Concert, 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Sheely Center for the Performing Arts, 2300 Shermer Road.

Chen, former principal cello of the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra as well as a soloist, attends the Curtis Institute of Music and is a member of the Chen Family Quartet.

Jim Kendros will present a lecture before the concert, starting at 2:45 p.m.

For tickets to this concert or a subscription, visit northbrooksymphony.org. The symphony offers complimentary tickets and subscriptions for children 5 and older when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

For more information, call (847) 272-0755.