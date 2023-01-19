Naperville Restaurant Week starts Friday

More than 35 restaurants are participating in Naperville Restaurant Week which begins Friday.

Featuring restaurants from throughout town, the event will run through Feb. 5. Each venue will provide either a prix fixe menu or discounts on featured menu choices.

To receive the discounts, Naperville Restaurant Week must be mentioned while ordering.

For more information, visit dinenaperville.com or downtownnaperville.com.