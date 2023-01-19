Naperville Restaurant Week starts Friday
Updated 1/19/2023 5:57 PM
More than 35 restaurants are participating in Naperville Restaurant Week which begins Friday.
Featuring restaurants from throughout town, the event will run through Feb. 5. Each venue will provide either a prix fixe menu or discounts on featured menu choices.
To receive the discounts, Naperville Restaurant Week must be mentioned while ordering.
For more information, visit dinenaperville.com or downtownnaperville.com.
