 

Naperville Restaurant Week starts Friday

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/19/2023 5:57 PM

More than 35 restaurants are participating in Naperville Restaurant Week which begins Friday.

Featuring restaurants from throughout town, the event will run through Feb. 5. Each venue will provide either a prix fixe menu or discounts on featured menu choices.

 

To receive the discounts, Naperville Restaurant Week must be mentioned while ordering.

For more information, visit dinenaperville.com or downtownnaperville.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 