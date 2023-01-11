Best Bets: Step Afrika!, PBR, Tyler Hilton and Disney on Ice

"Frozen," seen here, and "Encanto" are two of the animated films showcased in the latest Disney on Ice show playing the Allstate Arena and the United Center. Courtesy of Disney on Ice

The western swing trio Hot Club of Cowtown teams up with actor/singer/songwriter Tyler Hilton for a salute to Elvis Presley at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of the Hot Club of Cowtown

Step Afrika!

Step Afrika! is a professional ensemble dedicated to stepping -- a dance tradition that combines South African dance with contemporary styles and is practiced by historically Black sororities and fraternities. The ensemble's performance at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago, will combine music, storytelling and audience participation. Tickets start at $30. (312) 341-2300 or auditoriumtheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Unleash the Beast

Top professional bull riders compete as part of the Unleash the Beast series this weekend at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Tickets start at $15. (847) 635-6601 or rosemont.com/allstate. 7:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Renowned guitarist Sharon Isbin joins the Chicago Philharmonic for the North American premiere of a guitar concerto by composer Tan Dun Saturday, Jan. 14. - Courtesy of Sharon Isbin

The Chicago Philharmonic rings in the new year with a concert featuring compositions by Chinese American composer Tan Dun, including the North American premiere of Dun's "Concerto for Guitar and Orchestra (Yi2)" along with selections from Dun's Academy Award-winning score from Ang Lee's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon." Guitarist Sharon Isbin and cellist Joshua Roman join the orchestra, which is conducted by artistic director Scott Speck, at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago. The program also includes the premiere of "Rise," a cello concertino by Philharmonic composer-in-residence Reinaldo Moya. $35-$75. chicagophilharmonic.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Actor/singer/songwriter Tyler Hilton teams up with The Hot Club of Cowtown for a salute to Elvis Presley at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. - Courtesy of the McAninch Arts Center

Actor/singer/songwriter Tyler Hilton teams up with the hot jazz and Western swing trio Hot Club of Cowtown for a concert celebrating the legendary recordings Elvis Presley made from 1955 to 1957 at Sun Studios in Memphis. Hilton, who played Elvis in the 2005 film "Walk the Line" starring Joaquin Phoenix, and the Hot Club of Cowtown will perform such hits as "That's All Right, Mama," "Blue Moon of Kentucky" and "I Got a Woman" at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $35-$50. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Intro to Bowie

In celebrating this week's birthday of the late musical icon David Bowie, the touring family concert series The Rock and Roll Playhouse heads to SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston, for performances of the superstar's most-loved works to introduce them to a new generation of music fans. The set will feature stories, movement exercises and games for kids. $15, free for kids younger than 1. evanstonspace.com. Noon Sunday, Jan. 15

MLK tribute

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater will participate in Highland Park's Day of Giving -- Unity in Our Community program celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Recreation Center of Highland Park, 1207 Park Ave. W. Deeply Rooted performs an excerpt of "Madonna Anno Domini." Choreographed by artistic director Nicole Clarke-Springer to music by Culoe De Song and Aretha Franklin, the ballet is about young people fighting for freedom, justice, and the rights of BIPOC and LGBTQ people. cityhpil.com. 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 (Deeply Rooted performs at 12:15 p.m.)

Mirabel Encanto is among the characters featured in the latest Disney on Ice extravaganza showcasing the animated films "Encanto" and "Frozen." - Courtesy of Disney on Ice

Anna, Elsa and Mirabel are among the beloved Disney characters featured as part of the latest Disney on Ice extravaganza saluting the animated films "Frozen" and "Encanto." The three-week run takes place at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont, and at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Tickets start at $20. disneyonice.com. Jan. 19-22 and Feb. 2-5, at the Allstate Arena; Jan. 26-29, at the United Center