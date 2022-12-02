Tickets for Cleve Carney Museum's Andy Warhol exhibit on sale Saturday

Andy Warhol's "Marilyn" will be part of "Warhol: Featuring Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop/Works from the Bank of America" opening in June at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art at Glen Ellyn's McAninch Arts Center. Courtesy of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc., Licensed by Artists Rights Society

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art's Andy Warhol exhibition doesn't open for six months, but timed, dated tickets for "Warhol: Featuring Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop/Works from the Bank of America" go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Produced in cooperation with the McAninch Arts Center and the College of DuPage, the exhibit runs June 3 through Sept. 10 at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. It pairs works from COD's permanent collection with 94 works from "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop/Works from the Bank of America Collection" on loan through Bank of America's Art in our Communities program.

Andy Warhol's "Campbell's Soup II: New England Clam Chowder" from 1969 is among the works featured in "Warhol: Featuring Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop/Works from the Bank of America" opening in June at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art. - Courtesy of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc., Licensed by Artists Rights Society

College of DuPage contributions include the pop artist's 1980 screen-print portrait of Joseph Beuys as well as "$" from 1983. "Warhol" also features more than 150 photographs by the artist including black-and-white gelatin silver prints and color Polaroid prints of unidentified people and celebrities that offer a glimpse into Warhol's New York of the 1970s and '80s.

The exhibition also offers biographical information, a video installation, a children's area and immersive experiences.

Tuesday through Friday timed entry tickets cost $25. Saturday and Sunday timed entry tickets cost $30. "Anytime entry" tickets are $40 and allow ticket holders to visit any time during a specific day. VIP tickets including a poster and exhibition catalog are also available. Tickets are available at theccma.org/warhol or (630) 942-4000. There is an additional $4 fee for purchasing tickets via phone and an additional $9 fee for purchasing tickets online. Those fees are waived for those purchasing tickets in-person at the MAC box office.