Should you look at your test results before your doctor does?

These days, your medical test results are sent to your smartphone or computer within a few days. Stock Photo

This falls under the Law of Unintended Consequences.

The 21st Century Cures Act, signed into law in 2016, stated categorically that patients have the right to their medical records and, with electronic health records (EHR) now in widespread use, they should receive them "without delay."

So one day you have a mammogram or some blood work, and soon after there's a notification in your email, computer health care portal or phone app that says your results are available. Should you look at them before being able to talk to your doctor?

The answer may depend on what type of test it is and if you know what you may be expecting.

Why someone might want to look at test results

As a patient advocate, I encourage people to take an active role in their own health care. That means preparing ahead of time for doctor's appointments by writing down symptoms and questions, taking notes and asking questions.

Sharing test results with patients certainly isn't a novel practice, but historically they were shared with the patient by the health care provider who ordered them. Access to our test results through electronic portals takes this process to the next level, giving us another opportunity to take action on our health.

So, if the test is routine, you may want to look at the results early. After all, they are your results. For example, if your cholesterol and triglycerides are elevated, you might want to make some changes in diet and exercise right away instead of waiting to see your provider.

Either way, you'll be better prepared for the next discussion with your doctor when you finally do have an appointment.

What if the test isn't routine, say a biopsy on a suspicious lesion or a stress test your doctor ordered because they're concerned with your heart?

In a qualitative study of cancer patients in Sweden conducted in 2016, most said seeing their results immediately reduced their anxiety over bad news, increased their knowledge, provided a greater sense of control, gave them time to adjust to the news and helped prepare them for their next doctor's appointment.

Why someone might not want to look at test results

Anxiety and worry are not good for the soul. If you're one of those who will fret about what something means until you have somebody to talk to, think twice before looking at your results. Make an appointment as soon as the results are available, or ask to speak to your health care provider by phone.

Even if one of the lab results showed something is out of whack, the doctor can explain why it's not worrisome, or how it can be addressed. It may help to have the results put in context, then you can always go back and read the results for yourself.

And if someone is likely to Google a scary-sounding medical term and start going down a rabbit hole of what it might mean, that someone might want to talk to the doctor before looking at results.

Some questions to ask yourself

As patients are more and more empowered to make their own health care decisions, they will need to choose for themselves when to look at test results, and when not to. Here are some considerations:

• Do you understand the test, why you're being tested and what to expect?

Make sure your doctor gives you a full explanation of why they're ordering the test and what the potential outcomes are.

• Are you prepared for any kind of news?

Both positive and negative results are reported through EHR in patient portals. Don't assume you'll receive a phone call if it's bad news; it's possible your doctor hasn't even seen the results yet.

• Can your results be delayed?

Some EHR systems allow doctors to delay releasing information, but not all do.

• Can you turn off notifications?

You should be able to turn off email and text message notifications from your patient portal. Then you will have to make a conscious decision to open your portal to view the results.

My best advice is to stop and think before clicking and don't let mere curiosity drive your decision. Above all, if you do decide to look at your results, try not to jump to conclusions.

• Teri Dreher is a board-certified patient advocate. A critical care nurse for 30+ years, she is founder of NShore Patient Advocates (www.NorthShoreRN.com). She is offering a free phone consultation to Daily Herald readers; call her at (847) 612-6684.