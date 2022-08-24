Colorful mural dedicated in Arlington Heights underpass that was once site of racist graffiti

A new 16-letter mural celebrating Arlington Heights has been installed in a pedestrian tunnel that was the site of racist graffiti in 2020. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

Once the scene of racist graffiti, a new mural has brightened a pedestrian underpass in Arlington Heights.

The village's arts commission recently dedicated the two-sided, 16-letter mural that spells out "Arlington Heights" on the side walls of the tunnel, which connects Davis Street south of the train tracks with Northwest Highway and Kensington Road on the north.

The panel sponsored an art competition, collecting artwork over the last year from 16 artists to create a mural that is inclusive and representative of the village.

Arlington Heights artists, residents, and arts commission and village board members gathered Aug. 15 to dedicate a mural in the Kensington Road pedestrian underpass. - Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

For instance, take the letter "A" -- artist Kelly Ward's design that reflects the culture, landmarks, nature and history of Arlington Heights, from the clock tower at the village hall, to the recently-closed Arlington Park racetrack.

The letter "R" is Annalee Strasburg's depiction of a multiracial child pulling a bunch of carrots to take to the Arlington Heights Farmers Market.

"I felt strongly that our village and neighborhoods become free from the pernicious effects of racial prejudice and attain a diverse and unified society that demonstrated the oneness of human family," Strasburg wrote in a description of her piece.

There are depictions of nature and green spaces -- like the butterfly garden at Heritage Park and a golfer at Nickol Knoll Golf Club -- books at the library, food and restaurants, and the slide at Frontier Days.

Jeanne Garrett decided to feature the downtown train station because of her personal connection.

"We moved to Arlington Heights many years ago because of the easy access to Chicago that the train provided," Garrett said. "And we stayed because we found a community."