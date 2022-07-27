Ticket sale party Aug. 6 for 2023 Warhol exhibit at College of DuPage

Andy Warhol's "Marilyn" from 1970 is set to be featured in a summer 2023 exhibit devoted to Andy Warhol at College of DuPage's Cleve Carney Museum of Art in Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc./Licensed by Artists Rights Society

College of DuPage's Cleve Carney Museum of Art is throwing a party to promote in-person ticket sales for a 2023 Andy Warhol exhibit.

The exhibit "Warhol: Featuring Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop / Works from the Bank of America," is set to run from June 3 to Sept. 10, 2023. Tickets designated as "Anytime Entry" are $40, and go on sale in person at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the McAninch Arts Center box office, 452 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn.

The on-sale party will feature photo opportunities with an Andy Warhol look-alike, plus music and free food. The first 100 ticket buyers receive a special gift and can also enter a raffle drawing for prizes.

General online and telephone ticket sales to the exhibit begin at noon Tuesday, Aug. 9, at warhol2023.org or (630) 942-4000.