Schaumburg Township hosting school supply drive for District 54 students

Schaumburg Township is organizing a school supply drive for Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 students in need through early August. Courtesy of Schaumburg Township

Schaumburg Township is coordinating a Pack the Bus school supply drive for low-income students of Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 during these final weeks before the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

There are four distinct ways that community members can contribute.

There will be a one-day Pack the Bus event featuring a no-contact drop-off of supplies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Target at 2621 W. Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg.

Community members also can drop off donations through Monday, Aug. 8, at the township offices, 1 Illinois Blvd. in Hoffman Estates, or at Cook County Commissioner Kevin B. Morrison's office, 1325 Wiley Road, Suite 141, in Schaumburg.

A third option is to purchase supplies online and ship them directly to the township. You can access the wish list at bit.ly/3f2YTeo.

Finally, monetary donations can be especially helpful for District 54 to purchase items not previously received. Checks can be made out to "Schaumburg Township."

A list of the most needed items includes:

• Glue sticks

• Highlighters

• Scissors

• Markers

• 1" 3-ring hard binders, white (w/ clear plastic cover)

• Pocket folders w/ fasteners

• Backpack/school bag (3 ring binder needs to fit inside)

• Crayons, 36, 24, and 16 count

• Colored pens

• Supply box, standard size

• Pencils with No. 2 lead

• Dry erase markers

• Post-it Notes/sticky notes, 3x3

• Tissues (unscented/no lotion)

• Colored pencils, 24 count

• Spiral notebooks (wide ruled)

• Plastic zipper bags, quart and gallon sizes

• Gym shoes

• Art smock

• Pink erasers

• Zippered pencil pouch

• 12" plastic ruler (inches and centimeters)

• White glue bottles

• Red pens

• Binder dividers (set of 5)

• Handheld sharpener with cover for shavings

For more information, visit the township's website at schaumburgtownship.org or call (847) 884-0030 for specific questions.