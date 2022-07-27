Schaumburg Township hosting school supply drive for District 54 students
Schaumburg Township is coordinating a Pack the Bus school supply drive for low-income students of Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 during these final weeks before the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
There are four distinct ways that community members can contribute.
There will be a one-day Pack the Bus event featuring a no-contact drop-off of supplies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Target at 2621 W. Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg.
Community members also can drop off donations through Monday, Aug. 8, at the township offices, 1 Illinois Blvd. in Hoffman Estates, or at Cook County Commissioner Kevin B. Morrison's office, 1325 Wiley Road, Suite 141, in Schaumburg.
A third option is to purchase supplies online and ship them directly to the township. You can access the wish list at bit.ly/3f2YTeo.
Finally, monetary donations can be especially helpful for District 54 to purchase items not previously received. Checks can be made out to "Schaumburg Township."
A list of the most needed items includes:
• Glue sticks
• Highlighters
• Scissors
• Markers
• 1" 3-ring hard binders, white (w/ clear plastic cover)
• Pocket folders w/ fasteners
• Backpack/school bag (3 ring binder needs to fit inside)
• Crayons, 36, 24, and 16 count
• Colored pens
• Supply box, standard size
• Pencils with No. 2 lead
• Dry erase markers
• Post-it Notes/sticky notes, 3x3
• Tissues (unscented/no lotion)
• Colored pencils, 24 count
• Spiral notebooks (wide ruled)
• Plastic zipper bags, quart and gallon sizes
• Gym shoes
• Art smock
• Pink erasers
• Zippered pencil pouch
• 12" plastic ruler (inches and centimeters)
• White glue bottles
• Red pens
• Binder dividers (set of 5)
• Handheld sharpener with cover for shavings
For more information, visit the township's website at schaumburgtownship.org or call (847) 884-0030 for specific questions.