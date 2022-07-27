 

Schaumburg Township hosting school supply drive for District 54 students

  • Schaumburg Township is organizing a school supply drive for Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 students in need through early August.

    Schaumburg Township is organizing a school supply drive for Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 students in need through early August. Courtesy of Schaumburg Township

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Posted7/27/2022 2:32 PM

Schaumburg Township is coordinating a Pack the Bus school supply drive for low-income students of Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 during these final weeks before the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

There are four distinct ways that community members can contribute.

 

There will be a one-day Pack the Bus event featuring a no-contact drop-off of supplies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Target at 2621 W. Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg.

Community members also can drop off donations through Monday, Aug. 8, at the township offices, 1 Illinois Blvd. in Hoffman Estates, or at Cook County Commissioner Kevin B. Morrison's office, 1325 Wiley Road, Suite 141, in Schaumburg.

A third option is to purchase supplies online and ship them directly to the township. You can access the wish list at bit.ly/3f2YTeo.

Finally, monetary donations can be especially helpful for District 54 to purchase items not previously received. Checks can be made out to "Schaumburg Township."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A list of the most needed items includes:

• Glue sticks

• Highlighters

• Scissors

• Markers

• 1" 3-ring hard binders, white (w/ clear plastic cover)

• Pocket folders w/ fasteners

• Backpack/school bag (3 ring binder needs to fit inside)

• Crayons, 36, 24, and 16 count

• Colored pens

• Supply box, standard size

• Pencils with No. 2 lead

• Dry erase markers

• Post-it Notes/sticky notes, 3x3

• Tissues (unscented/no lotion)

• Colored pencils, 24 count

• Spiral notebooks (wide ruled)

• Plastic zipper bags, quart and gallon sizes

• Gym shoes

• Art smock

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

• Pink erasers

• Zippered pencil pouch

• 12" plastic ruler (inches and centimeters)

• White glue bottles

• Red pens

• Binder dividers (set of 5)

• Handheld sharpener with cover for shavings

For more information, visit the township's website at schaumburgtownship.org or call (847) 884-0030 for specific questions.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 